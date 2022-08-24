Ex-Fairmount Heights police officer faces federal charges

A former Fairmount Heights police officer has been indicted on federal charges over a 2019 incident in D.C.

Philip Dupree, 38, was indicted on charges of violating a man’s civil rights and obstructing justice in relation to a traffic stop Aug. 4, 2019.

Prosecutors said in a statement that Dupree made a traffic stop in D.C., detained the driver and used pepper spray in “an unreasonable use of force,” then submitted a false probable cause statement that justified his use of the spray.

The two charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 30 years.