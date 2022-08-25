RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Brandywine woman charged after allegedly killing boyfriend with a car

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 12:42 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have charged a woman with vehicular manslaughter after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a car in Brandywine Saturday night.

In a news release, the Prince George’s County police said they got a call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday saying that a person was trapped under a car in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, about a mile west of Georgia Avenue.

Police said they found Shamatto Clarke, 40, of Riverdale, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Their preliminary investigation found Udele Burno, 38, of Brandywine, had intentionally struck Clarke with her car, killing him, the release said. Burno has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and is being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with more information relevant to this case call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map with the approximate location of the incident:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

