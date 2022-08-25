Brandywine woman charged after allegedly killing boyfriend with a car

Police in Prince George's County have charged a woman with vehicular manslaughter after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a car in Brandywine Saturday night.

In a news release, the Prince George’s County police said they got a call around 8:45 p.m. Saturday saying that a person was trapped under a car in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road, about a mile west of Georgia Avenue.

Police said they found Shamatto Clarke, 40, of Riverdale, who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Their preliminary investigation found Udele Burno, 38, of Brandywine, had intentionally struck Clarke with her car, killing him, the release said. Burno has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and is being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with more information relevant to this case call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map with the approximate location of the incident: