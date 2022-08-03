RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25 | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
3 men found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 10:06 AM

Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the deaths of three men found unconscious outside of an apartment building Wednesday night.

The men were discovered by residents in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road around 11 p.m.

After 911 was called, EMS arrived on the scene and found the men to be unconscious and not breathing, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department.

Medics tried to resuscitate the men by using CPR and administering Narcan, but were unable to revive the men, police said.

There was no evidence of physical trauma.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hyattsville police at 301-985-5060.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

