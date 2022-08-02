2 dead, 2 injured in Suitland Parkway crash

Two men are dead are two other people injured after a crash on the Suitland Parkway in the Forestville, Maryland, area early Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County first responders were called to the westbound lanes of the parkway near the intersection with Forestville Road around 1 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.

Fire officials said two people were found trapped, and a third was ejected.

One victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another was transported with serious, but nonlife threatening injuries.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the Suitland Parkway reopened around 5 a.m. following a four-hour closure in both directions between Md. Route 4 and Forestville Road.

Below is a map of the area: