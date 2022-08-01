WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Prince…

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

August 20, 2022, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police said one man has died following a fatal shooting in Largo, Maryland.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Dr.

When officers arrived, they reported an adult male who was suffering from “trauma to the body.” That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, visiting their website or using the PG Crime Solvers app.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up