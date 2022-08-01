1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say

Prince George's County police said one man has died following a fatal shooting in Largo, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said one man has died following a fatal shooting in Largo, Maryland.

The shooting happened before 10 p.m. in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Dr.

Detectives are on scene attempting to develop a suspect(s) and motive. If anyone has information please call @PGCrimeSolvers You can remain anonymous. $$$ Reward. pic.twitter.com/g59HZmxGML — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 20, 2022

When officers arrived, they reported an adult male who was suffering from “trauma to the body.” That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact PG Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, visiting their website or using the PG Crime Solvers app.

A map of the approximate shooting location is included below.