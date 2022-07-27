WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Teen shot near Prince George’s Co. Metro station, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 11:51 PM

In Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old near the Prince George’s Plaza Metro Station Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at roughly 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive near the base of the walkway bridge.

Police said an unidentified male shot the teen, who was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds to the hand. The minor is expected to survive.

Officers are still searching for a suspect who they believe may have driven away from the scene in an older model silver or gray sedan parked at the Sunoco near the corner of East-West Highway and Belcrest Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 301.985.5060.

An approximate location for the shooting is included below.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report. 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

