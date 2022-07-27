Teen shot near Prince George’s Co. Metro station, police say

In Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old near the Prince George's Plaza Metro Station Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at roughly 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive near the base of the walkway bridge.

NOTICE: HPD confirms a shooting on the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. Additional details will be shared as they become available. — City of Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) July 28, 2022

Police said an unidentified male shot the teen, who was hospitalized with two gunshot wounds to the hand. The minor is expected to survive.

Officers are still searching for a suspect who they believe may have driven away from the scene in an older model silver or gray sedan parked at the Sunoco near the corner of East-West Highway and Belcrest Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 301.985.5060.

An approximate location for the shooting is included below.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.