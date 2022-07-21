Search continues for suspect in fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

The search continues for a suspect in a fatal shooting near a basketball court in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It’s one of the more than two dozen cases still unsolved this year.

The county has recorded 51 homicides, with 56% of cases closed this year, so far.

“No matter how small or how big they think it is, we’re looking for them to come and talk to us,” said Lt. Shane Goudreau with Prince George’s County police.

On Thursday night, Goudreau and others returned to the Upper Marlboro neighborhood where 20-year-old Jason Faison was shot and killed on May 3 just after 8 p.m.

Investigators are still searching for more witnesses.

“Not having him here is just really hard,” said Jason’s mother Chrystal Faison-Craven. “The person who did this took him away from his 1-year-old daughter.”

Happening now: Family members return to park, where 20-year-old Jason Faison was shot and killed in May. The shooting happened near a basketball court. pic.twitter.com/NCRXQW12XP — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) July 21, 2022

Investigators said that they have made significant progress in the case, but so far, no charges have been brought.