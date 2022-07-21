WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Search continues for suspect in fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 8:40 PM

The search continues for a suspect in a fatal shooting near a basketball court in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It’s one of the more than two dozen cases still unsolved this year.

The county has recorded 51 homicides, with 56% of cases closed this year, so far.

“No matter how small or how big they think it is, we’re looking for them to come and talk to us,” said Lt. Shane Goudreau with Prince George’s County police.

On Thursday night, Goudreau and others returned to the Upper Marlboro neighborhood where 20-year-old Jason Faison was shot and killed on May 3 just after 8 p.m.

Investigators are still searching for more witnesses.

“Not having him here is just really hard,” said Jason’s mother Chrystal Faison-Craven. “The person who did this took him away from his 1-year-old daughter.”

Investigators said that they have made significant progress in the case, but so far, no charges have been brought.

Anna-Lysa Gayle

Anna-Lysa Gayle is an award-winning reporter and anchor, with five Emmy awards and more. Before joining WTOP, she spent nearly a decade as a TV news reporter for ABC and CBS news affiliates.

