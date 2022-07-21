Prince George’s Co. police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Prince George's County Police have released two photos of a suspect linked to four armed robberies in Beltsville, Maryland.

The department said that the person threatened employees with a knife in each case while demanding money from victims. No one has been hurt.

Cases in the area span from December of 2021 to June 13, 2022 — a beauty supply store robbery on Cherry Hill Road.

Police have offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in these robberies. Anyone with information can call 301.516.2830, anonymously contact PG Crime Solvers or use the P3 tip app with case number 22-0028742.