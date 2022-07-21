WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Prince George’s Co. police release photos of armed robbery suspect

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 1:17 AM

Police have released two photos of the person they believe was involved in a string of armed robberies in Beltsville, Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police)

Prince George’s County Police have released two photos of a suspect linked to four armed robberies in Beltsville, Maryland.

The department said that the person threatened employees with a knife in each case while demanding money from victims. No one has been hurt.

Cases in the area span from December of 2021 to June 13, 2022 — a beauty supply store robbery on Cherry Hill Road.

Police have offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in these robberies. Anyone with information can call 301.516.2830, anonymously contact PG Crime Solvers or use the P3 tip app with case number 22-0028742.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

