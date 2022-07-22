WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. officer…

Prince George’s Co. officer to serve 1 year in jail for assault, paralyzing of handcuffed person

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County’s Office of the Attorney General announced a decade long sentence — only one year served in jail followed by three years of supervised probation — for a county cop charged with the assault of a citizen while they were handcuffed.

Bryant Strong was found guilty in May of second degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office after assaulting 24-year-old Demonte Ward-Blake during a traffic stop.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy shared approval of the move, highlighting that officers who are derelict in their duty to protect the public “will be held accountable.”

“No one is above the law, and it is my job to enforce the law and to ensure that the public is protected,” Braveboy said in a statement. “I am pleased that today’s sentencing brings closure to this very tragic case for Demonte Ward-Blake’s family and this community.”

Strong was among officers who responded to a traffic stop in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Oct. 17, 2019.

According to the statement, one officer unholstered his weapon, causing Ward-Blake to become “verbally agitated at the time.” Nevertheless, he remained compliant and cooperative with orders from officers.

Ward-Blake was placed under arrest and, during a search of his person, pushed against the cruiser and taken to the ground by former Ofc. Strong. The traffic stop assault left Ward-Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Shortly after the incident, police contended that Ward-Blake’s injury was due to falling while trying to get away. The testimony was rebuffed by testimony from Ward-Blakes girlfriend and another officer responding to the stop, according to attorney Malcolm Ruff, who represented the Ward-Blake family in their lawsuit against Strong and Prince George’s County.

The family’s $75 million civil rights suit against Prince George’s County remains ongoing, pressed forward by representation at Murphy, Falcon and Murphy.

Prominent cases through the firm include the family of Freddie Gray — the suit garnered a $6.4 million settlement — and Jordan McNair’s family. McNair’s case closed with a $3.5 million settlement from the University of Maryland after his death from heatstroke.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up