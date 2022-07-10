Police charge brother in murder of Hyattsville, Md. victim

Prince George's County Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with his sister's death.

Timothy Edwards, 34, was charged with assault, first- and second- degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Nashanna Belnavis in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville, Maryland.

In a statement, the department said officers responded to an unknown issue in the 2000 block of Oglethorpe Street on July 7 at 4:50 p.m.

Inside of the apartment police reported that Belnavis was “unresponsive” and “suffering from trauma to the body.” She died at the scene.

The department’s preliminary investigation revealed that her assailant was a sibling. Police are still investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 301.516.2512 or contact PG Crime Solvers through their website, the P3 Tips mobile app or by calling Crime Solvers at 1.866.411.8477 with the case number 22-0032816.