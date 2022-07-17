RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Zelenskyy fires security chief, prosecutor | 4-year-old killed in Russian strike | A day in Ukraine's Donetsk | Kids live and play near front line
Fatal crash in Kettering, Md. kills 1

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 17, 2022, 10:41 PM

Prince George’s County Police said one person was killed in a fatal single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place.

Officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m.

Police said five people were in the car when it reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A female passenger died, and all others were hospitalized.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

