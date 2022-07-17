Fatal crash in Kettering, Md. kills 1

Prince George's County Police said one person was killed in a fatal single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place.

Prince George’s County Police said one person was killed in a fatal single-vehicle collision at the intersection of Kettering Drive and Kettering Place.

Officers responded to the crash just before 6 p.m.

Police said five people were in the car when it reportedly left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A female passenger died, and all others were hospitalized.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and have blocked traffic in all directions at the intersection.

There were 5 total occupants in the car. A female passenger was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later. The driver and remaining passengers were all taken to a hospital for treatment. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 18, 2022

A map of the approximate location is included below.