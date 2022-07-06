6 injured in Laurel crash

Six people, including five juveniles, have been hospitalized after a violent crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

Six people, including five juveniles, have been hospitalized after a violent crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Bowie Road and Cherry Lane.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, Prince George’s County police said.

Speed is being considered a possible factor in what led to the crash.

Police said they found a white SUV that crashed into a pole, splitting it in two.

Below is the area where the crash occurred.