WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 6 injured in Laurel crash

6 injured in Laurel crash

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 5:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six people, including five juveniles, have been hospitalized after a violent crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night.

The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Bowie Road and Cherry Lane.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, Prince George’s County police said.

Speed is being considered a possible factor in what led to the crash.

Police said they found a white SUV that crashed into a pole, splitting it in two.

Below is the area where the crash occurred.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up