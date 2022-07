Riverdale Park Police in Maryland said three people were injured during a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant location.

Riverdale Park Police said three people were injured during a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant location.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. but have not confirmed the details leading up to the shooting.

The three people injured in the shooting are expected to live.

Officers have not identified a suspect but ask that you call 301-927-4343 if you have any more information about the shooting.

A map of the location is included below.