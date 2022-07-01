RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Driver killed, another injured in Suitland crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 7, 2022, 7:47 AM

Prince George’s County police said a head-on collision in Maryland killed one driver and seriously injured the other.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said, for an unknown reason, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line, hitting the other driver.

The deceased driver, an adult female, died at the scene. Officials said the other driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Regency Parkway remained closed between Hil-Mar Drive and Stoney Meadows Drive for several hours due to the crash investigation.

A map of the approximate area is included below.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

