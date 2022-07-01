Driver killed, another injured in Suitland crash

Prince George's County police said a head-on collision in Suitland, Maryland, killed one driver and seriously injured the other.

The crash happened in the 3500 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said, for an unknown reason, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line, hitting the other driver.

The deceased driver, an adult female, died at the scene. Officials said the other driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Regency Parkway remained closed between Hil-Mar Drive and Stoney Meadows Drive for several hours due to the crash investigation.

A map of the approximate area is included below.