Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen boy shot while…

Teen boy shot while leaving East Riverdale laundromat with his mother

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 10:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot while leaving a Prince George’s County, Maryland, laundromat with his mom on Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off Riverdale Road in the East Riverdale area.

Two suspects fired 30 rounds, according to police.

“We believe that the perpetrators, who were two unknown males, walked up and began firing shots from a bush line from the public sidewalk,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

He said investigators don’t believe the teenager was the intended target. Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app.

The teenager was initially hospitalized in “critical condition.” At last word, police said the 14-year-old was “stable.”

Below is a map of the area:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

Creating a safe space for IoT

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up