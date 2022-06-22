Teen boy shot while leaving East Riverdale laundromat with his mother

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot while leaving a laundromat with his mom Tuesday in Prince George's County.

A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot while leaving a Prince George’s County, Maryland, laundromat with his mom on Tuesday.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off Riverdale Road in the East Riverdale area.

Two suspects fired 30 rounds, according to police.

“We believe that the perpetrators, who were two unknown males, walked up and began firing shots from a bush line from the public sidewalk,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

He said investigators don’t believe the teenager was the intended target. Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app.

The teenager was initially hospitalized in “critical condition.” At last word, police said the 14-year-old was “stable.”

Below is a map of the area: