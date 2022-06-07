RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. teen…

Prince George’s Co. teen brings loaded gun to school; charged as adult

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

June 7, 2022, 12:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to his school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday after the weapon was discovered by a school employee in a bathroom, police said.

A staff member found the gun in the nurse’s office bathroom at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine around 10 a.m., police said. Staff then notified the School Resource Officer, who took the gun.

Marijuana was also found in the student’s bookbag.

The teen is being charged as an adult. The charges include possession of a handgun on school property and a drug-related charge.

Police didn’t identify the student.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSP participants experience login delays after online system update

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up