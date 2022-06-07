Prince George’s Co. teen brings loaded gun to school; charged as adult

A 17-year-old boy who brought a loaded gun and marijuana to his school in Prince George's County on Monday is being charged as an adult, police said.

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to his school in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Monday after the weapon was discovered by a school employee in a bathroom, police said.

A staff member found the gun in the nurse’s office bathroom at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine around 10 a.m., police said. Staff then notified the School Resource Officer, who took the gun.

Marijuana was also found in the student’s bookbag.

The teen is being charged as an adult. The charges include possession of a handgun on school property and a drug-related charge.

Police didn’t identify the student.