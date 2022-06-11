Suspect photos from Iverson Mall shooting released by Prince George’s Co. police

Police in Prince George's County have released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting at a mall in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, on Friday.

In a news release Saturday, Prince George’s County police released photos taken from surveillance footage at the The Shops at Iverson. According to police, the suspects can be seen fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting that left three victims injured.

In the surveillance video, the two male suspects can be seen leaving the mall entrance. One of the suspects can be seen opening fire toward the mall.

Police Chief Malik Aziz said shots rang out around 12:45 p.m. Friday, following what he described as “some sort of verbal exchange” that took place between the suspects and the three victims at the mall’s entrance, located near Branch Avenue and Iverson Street.

Investigators said Friday they believe the two suspects were leaving when one of them turned around and fired several shots at the group. Of the three injured, two have been treated and released while a third remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, a Prince George’s County police news release said.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Aziz said law enforcement are still working to determine whether they left on foot or by vehicle.

Police said they are still working to determine if the shooting was a random act, or if any of the victims were an intended target.

Police asks that anyone with information on this case or the identities of the suspects to call 301-749-5064.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.