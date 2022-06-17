Off-duty Prince George’s Co. officer suspended following NYC nightclub squabble

A Prince George's County police officer has been suspended following a fight in a New York City nightclub while he was off-duty.

Aaron Holliday is suspended without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Manhattan.

He faces charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing. Nobody was hurt during the altercation, according to a police news release.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into what happened.

Holliday has been with the department for four years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.