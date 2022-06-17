WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Off-duty Prince George’s Co. officer suspended following NYC nightclub squabble

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 6:25 PM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been suspended following a fight in a New York City nightclub while he was off-duty.

Aaron Holliday is suspended without pay following his arrest Tuesday in Manhattan.

He faces charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment and menacing. Nobody was hurt during the altercation, according to a police news release.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is conducting an administrative investigation into what happened.

Holliday has been with the department for four years and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

