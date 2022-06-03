RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
3 injured after shooting at Iverson Mall

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 10, 2022, 2:22 PM

At least three people are injured after a shooting at the Iverson Mall in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said a suspect opened fire around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to the Shops at Iverson, a mall located at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Iverson Street.

Three victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, the Prince George’s County Police Department said, citing preliminary information. One man is in critical condition and two women suffered nonlife threatening injuries; all are adults.

“There is no active shooter,” the police department tweeted. “We are actively working to identify the suspect(s) who fled the scene.”

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

