3 injured after shooting at Iverson Mall

At least three people are injured after a shooting at the Iverson Mall in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said a suspect opened fire around 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to the Shops at Iverson, a mall located at the intersection of Branch Avenue and Iverson Street.

Three victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, the Prince George’s County Police Department said, citing preliminary information. One man is in critical condition and two women suffered nonlife threatening injuries; all are adults.

“There is no active shooter,” the police department tweeted. “We are actively working to identify the suspect(s) who fled the scene.”

