Suspected impaired driver rescued from burning car in Beltsville crash; trooper injured

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 4:01 PM

Some Maryland state troopers are being credited with saving the life of a suspected impaired driver in Beltsville, Maryland, who the Maryland State Police said caused a fiery crash that injured one of their own.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a state trooper was assisting with another crash on Route 1 at Ritz Way when Francis Ndoh, 29, of Laurel, crashed his Ford Focus into the back of the trooper’s patrol car, police said. Investigators said the trooper’s car had its emergency lights on.

The trooper was standing outside his car at the time. The force of the crash sent the patrol car into the trooper, knocking him off his feet and throwing him 10 to 15 feet away, police said.

Maryland State Police rescue man from burning car in Beltsville, Md.
The aftermath of a fiery crash on Route 1 in Beltsville, Md., that Maryland State Police believe was caused by an impaired driver who crashed into a state trooper’s patrol car on Mon. May 9, 2022. (Photo Credit: Maryland State Police)

After the crash, Ndoh’s car caught fire while he was inside and unconscious behind the steering wheel, state police said. Other troopers on the scene then ran to the burning car, opened the driver’s side door and pulled Ndoh out to safety, the police said.

Both the injured trooper and Ndoh were taken to area hospitals. The trooper has since been released.

Maryland State Police tell WTOP that officers smelled alcohol in the car, but the department is still awaiting test results.

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

