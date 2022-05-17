A Prince George’s County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with a 2021 domestic-related homicide, police said Tuesday.

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, 23, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly of Riverdale, who was found shot dead in May 2021.

She was arrested at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who met her as she got off a plane from El Salvador.

Prince George’s County police say she left the country “in the days following the fatal shooting.” They said that she and Daly were in a relationship, but added that they’re still working out the motive for the killing.

She’s still in custody in Loudoun County, Virginia, pending extradition.