RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George’s Co. woman…

Prince George’s Co. woman charged in 2021 domestic killing

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 17, 2022, 6:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman was arrested Sunday and charged with a 2021 domestic-related homicide, police said Tuesday.

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, 23, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly of Riverdale, who was found shot dead in May 2021.

She was arrested at Dulles International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers who met her as she got off a plane from El Salvador.

Prince George’s County police say she left the country “in the days following the fatal shooting.” They said that she and Daly were in a relationship, but added that they’re still working out the motive for the killing.

She’s still in custody in Loudoun County, Virginia, pending extradition.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

Leaders cite progress under cyber EO, but lawmakers press for more amid persistent threats

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up