Man found shot and killed in Hyattsville parking lot

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

May 22, 2022, 7:26 AM

A man was found shot to death in Hyattsville, Maryland, in the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police said they found the man unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot around 2:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, near the Maryland-D.C. border. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This homicide is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the man was found:

