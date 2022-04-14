Prince George’s Co. gets $2.5 million for Suitland Road improvements

Prince George's Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday that the county has secured $2.5 million in funding for improvements on Suitland Road.

The money will specifically target the stretch between Silver Hill Road and Towne Park Road, she said in a statement.

Alsobrooks made the announcement alongside Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“This revitalized road is symbolic of our forward progress as a county, and we greatly appreciate the work Senator Van Hollen has done to secure this funding,” the county executive said.

She added that the county was “taking the path of an economic development strategy that anticipates our population growth and creates opportunities for our residents. We are working to build walkable, bikeable, amenity-rich and transit-oriented neighborhoods across the County, especially near our Metro stations.”

Redevelopment in the county is also aimed at turning the Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center into a new, mixed-use, transit-oriented neighborhood.

The first leg of that project — 219 townhomes and a 137-unit affordable housing senior building, as well as a park on Towne Park Road — was recently completed, Alsobrooks said.

Future projects include two more buildings with about 600 units and space for a new grocery store. Construction is planned to start in 2023.

Earlier this week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined Alsobrooks at a news conference to tout the overall $2.5 billion in state funding for the county — including $400 million in bonds for developing the Blue Line Corridor project.