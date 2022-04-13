Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan joined Prince George's County leaders in Largo Wednesday to celebrate $2.5 billion in state funding for the county.

It’s the largest amount of state aid ever secured for the county during a single legislative session, according to county leaders.

“This historic state funding will deliver transformational economic growth and long-awaited entertainment and amenities for our residents,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said during the event.

The funding includes $400 million in bonds that will go toward development along Metro’s Blue Line, where leaders envision “a sports and entertainment destination.”

The funds are also aimed at such things as preserving and expanding affordable housing and funding a new cancer center. Infrastructure is also a priority, with $20 million designated for improvements along the Blue Line and $9.5 million for the planning and design of the Arena Drive interchange, among other improvements.

It also includes $200 million for the FBI to relocate its headquarters to the county.

“We’re investing in the long-term future of these communities,” Hogan said during Wednesday’s event. “We’re making Prince George’s County a hub for business, entertainment, culture, recreation and education.”

On Tuesday, Hogan signed the measure that also makes bond funding available for development around FedEx Field in Landover — the same day that House lawmakers notified the Federal Trade Commission of potential financial wrongdoing by the Washington Commanders.

And despite questions about the latest Commander allegations — which come amid talk of the team leaving Prince George’s County altogether — local leaders kept the focus on how the new funding will benefit the county’s residents.

“I don’t know a lot of the details,” Hogan said in response to a question about those new allegations. “And I’m not sure it has a whole lot to do with what we’re announcing here today. Because none of this money has much to do with that stadium, it has to do with rebuilding these communities.”

Alsobrooks echoed the sentiment.

“We ultimately think whatever is best for our residents will be best for business,” she said.