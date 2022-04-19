A Prince George’s County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assault.

Sgt. Ibin Lateef, an 18-year veteran, was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Charles County Monday evening, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said. The other person in the incident was charged, and got a protective order against Lateef.

On Tuesday, Lateef was charged with first- and second-degree assault, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. At that point, he was suspended without pay.

There’s also a protective order against the other person involved in that incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.