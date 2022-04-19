RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George’s Co. deputy…

Prince George’s Co. deputy charged with assault in domestic case

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assault.

Sgt. Ibin Lateef, an 18-year veteran, was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in Charles County Monday evening, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said. The other person in the incident was charged, and got a protective order against Lateef.

On Tuesday, Lateef was charged with first- and second-degree assault, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. At that point, he was suspended without pay.

There’s also a protective order against the other person involved in that incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New campaign asks service members to share stories to push sexual assault reforms farther

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up