Pedestrian killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A man is dead after being struck by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County police said they responded to the incident around 6 a.m. in the 7100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.

Officers discovered the unresponsive man in the roadway once they arrived. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The stretch of Good Luck Road between Lamont Drive and Leahy Road is still closed for the investigation.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Below is the area where the crash occurred:

