Passenger dies when Corvette’s driver turns into path of oncoming SUV in Brandywine

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 7:56 AM

A D.C. man, who was a passenger in a Chevrolet Corvette, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Tuesday night.

James Courtney Jr., 48, of D.C., died when the driver of the Corvette tried to turn from Branch Avenue onto Moores Road around 8:25 p.m.

The Corvette drove directly into the path of an oncoming Acura MDX, according to Maryland State Police.

The driver of the Acura struck the Corvette on the passenger’s side, killing Courtney.

The Corvette’s driver was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Police said no one else was hurt.

Southbound Branch Avenue was closed until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

