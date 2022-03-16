Passenger dies when Corvette’s driver turns into path of oncoming SUV in Brandywine

A D.C. man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brandywine. He was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of an oncoming SUV.

A D.C. man, who was a passenger in a Chevrolet Corvette, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Tuesday night.

James Courtney Jr., 48, of D.C., died when the driver of the Corvette tried to turn from Branch Avenue onto Moores Road around 8:25 p.m.

The Corvette drove directly into the path of an oncoming Acura MDX, according to Maryland State Police.

The driver of the Acura struck the Corvette on the passenger’s side, killing Courtney.

The Corvette’s driver was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Police said no one else was hurt.

Southbound Branch Avenue was closed until 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.