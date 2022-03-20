Man shot and killed in Capitol Heights, Md.

A man is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, early Sunday morning, police say.

A man is dead after being shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, early Sunday morning, police say.

Prince George’s County Police found a man who had been shot in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive at 3 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 8500 block of Ashwood Drive in Capitol Heights. pic.twitter.com/TtpVxI1R7M — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 20, 2022

Police are investigating why the man was shot and who did it.

Here’s a map of where the shooting happened.

Police are asking anyone with information, to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS.