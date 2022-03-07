CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaching 6 mil | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Joint Base Andrews lifts lockdown as VP Harris, 4 secretaries depart

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 4:30 AM

One person is in custody while another intruder is at large after reports of an armed-individual at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland put the base on lockdown Sunday night.

A second person got away on foot and wasn’t found, according to a statement from the base.

After searching for around 7 hours Sunday night, investigators said that second individual is thought to be somewhere off of the base and the main gate for the base was opened.

Officials told WTOP that there was no active shooter or any sense of shots fired. The breach occurred at 9 p.m. after a vehicle failed to obey security commands at the main gate, according to a statement.

“We are staying in contact with our security forces,” a spokesperson for Joint Base Andrew told WTOP.

WTOP has reached out to Prince George’s County police for comment — they had no information on the local response.

The incident happened around the same time as Marine Two landed at the base with the Vice President on board.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff left the base on Marine Two, according to the White House pool reporters. The four cabinet secretaries who were traveling with the vice president — Secretaries Marsha Fudge, Miguel Cardona, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Regan —  are also safely off base.

 

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

