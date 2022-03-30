Hyattsville’s new library opens to the public Wednesday

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System says the Hyattsville Branch Library continues the library system's track record of building sustainable and modern branches that double as community hubs.

The Hyattsville Branch Library offers more than 40,000 square feet of study, reading and event space to Prince George's County residents. Courtesy PGCMLS The Hyattsville Branch Library offers more than 40,000 square feet of study, reading and event space to Prince George's County residents. Courtesy PGCMLS The Hyattsville Branch Library offers more than 40,000 square feet of study, reading and event space to Prince George's County residents. Courtesy PGCMLS The Hyattsville Branch Library offers more than 40,000 square feet of study, reading and event space to Prince George's County residents. Courtesy PGCMLS The Hyattsville Branch Library offers more than 40,000 square feet of study, reading and event space to Prince George's County residents. Courtesy PGCMLS ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Prince George’s County residents in Maryland are getting a new library: The Hyattsville Branch Library will open to the public Wednesday morning, boasting over 40,000 square feet of reading, study and event space.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System says its latest addition, located at 6530 Adelphi Road in Hyattsville, continues its track record of building sustainable and modern branches doubling as community hubs.

“The Hyattsville Branch Library is a beautiful, open building that reflects the spirit and diversity of the Hyattsville community,” Roberta Phillips, the system’s chief executive officer, said in a news release.

“I am grateful to all of our partners and customers who contributed to the creation of this space that carries on the library’s commitment to literacy and lifelong learning, inclusion, creativity, personal achievement and healthy living.”

Its facilities and services reflect feedback gathered in a series of community forums.

“The top priorities identified were to maintain the same location, embrace sustainable design, keep the flying saucer, offer plentiful study and collaboration spaces, expand the children’s area and increase the availability of computers,” said Michael Gannon, the library’s chief operating officer for support services.

Visitors to the new branch Wednesday are able to enjoy and utilize wide spaces for reading, holding meetings and using computers, including eight study rooms. The Hyattsville branch is equipped with 84 public computers, the most out of any library in the Prince George’s County system.

It also has various art installations, an outdoor reading garden, a two-sided fireplace and a children’s area called the “Discovery Village” featuring a castle with a drawbridge, a yellow brick road and other elements inspired by classical children’s literature.

The library will formally open to the public at a ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. with family activities, library card sign-ups and a scavenger hunt planned throughout the morning.

See a schedule of events and a full list of new services at the library’s website.