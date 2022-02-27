MGM National Harbor experiences ‘mass exit’ with unknown cause

Margaret Moore Kellett, a visitor and former reporter in attendance Saturday night, called the night one of the most harrowing of her lifetime.

MGM National Harbor experienced what some are calling a “mass exit” late after an unknown event caused attendants to clear the area.

“All of a sudden, we saw people running,” Moore Kellett told WTOP. “An enormous crowd of people running towards the door.”

Meanwhile, social media posts grew as patrons and area residents voiced concerns about the exodus. An exit that Moore Kellett said was tough to navigate when they had so little information or time to react.

“Another couple was standing there and we understood that it was a bomb threat and an active shooter,” she said.

Some online commenters used similar language, describing an active shooter or loud gunshots in the casino, saying that they should “grab some chips” on the way out. Other reports claimed that something as small as a set of fireworks might have been set off in the area.

No further information was available regarding the issue.

WTOP reached out to the security team at MGM National Harbor for information on the event or any impacts to their services — they have declined to comment.

We also reached out to public information officers, managing security personnel, hotel management and communications staff. While some calls were answered with no comment, most calls were cut off after being transferred to staff.

In either event, attendee Margarett Moore Kellett said that more information is needed so that patrons can feel safe visiting the space.

“I would look into this seriously,” she said. “I know that in the past they had had some shooters, and I did not know about this previously.”

WTOP reached out to the Prince George’s County police department and fire department for information. They had no comment on any potential investigation ahead of publication.

WTOP’s Matt Small and Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.