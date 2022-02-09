Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Joint Base Andrews

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Branch Avenue in Clinton, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Branch Avenue in Clinton, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said he was outside his vehicle around 5:30 a.m. exchanging information with another driver following a crash, when another vehicle struck him.

The man was transported to an area hospital by an MSP medevac helicopter.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports a single northbound lane on Branch Avenue gets by the ongoing crash response after Coventry Way, near Joint Base Andrews. Both directions were briefly stopped around 6:30 a.m. to allow the helicopter to land.

Below is a map of the area: