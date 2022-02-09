OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man struck by vehicle,…

Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured near Joint Base Andrews

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on Branch Avenue in Clinton, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police said he was outside his vehicle around 5:30 a.m. exchanging information with another driver following a crash, when another vehicle struck him.

The man was transported to an area hospital by an MSP medevac helicopter.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports a single northbound lane on Branch Avenue gets by the ongoing crash response after Coventry Way, near Joint Base Andrews. Both directions were briefly stopped around 6:30 a.m. to allow the helicopter to land.

Below is a map of the area:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up