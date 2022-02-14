Man dies in crash on Kenilworth Avenue

A man is dead after single-vehicle crash on Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George's County early Monday.

Prince George’s County police said in tweets that the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the road and struck a barrier in the 2100 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

WTOP has reports of the crash in Capitol Heights occurred about 20 minutes earlier.

The crash closed Kenilworth Avenue for more than six hours, affecting traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The road changes names from the parkway to Kenilworth in that area.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

They have not released the identity of the victim.

If anyone has any information, please call CrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is where it happened.