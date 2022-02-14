OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | US finishes 1-2 in Olympic ski slopestyle | What to watch tonight | Tuesday's gold medal roundup | PHOTOS: Winter Olympics, part 2
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man dies in crash…

Man dies in crash on Kenilworth Avenue

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 11:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after single-vehicle crash on Kenilworth Avenue in Maryland’s Prince George’s County early Monday.

Prince George’s County police said in tweets that the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. when the driver ran off the road and struck a barrier in the 2100 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

WTOP has reports of the crash in Capitol Heights occurred about 20 minutes earlier.

The crash closed Kenilworth Avenue for more than six hours, affecting traffic on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The road changes names from the parkway to Kenilworth in that area.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

They have not released the identity of the victim.

If anyone has any information, please call CrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is where it happened.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up