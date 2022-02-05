Exhibit in Prince George’s Co. examines history of Negro Leagues baseball

A special exhibit in Greenbelt, Maryland, this weekend examines the history of Negro League baseball and its impact on Black History.

This report is part of WTOP’s coverage of Black History Month. Read more stories on WTOP.

In Greenbelt, Maryland, there is a special exhibit at the Springhill Lake Recreation Center this weekend that examines the history of Negro League baseball and its impact on Black History.

“Negro League baseball played a big part in the Civil Rights movement,” said Luther Atkinson, a former Negro League player who lives in White Plains.

During the 1950s, Atkinson played for independent baseball leagues right out of high school.

Then, he found himself playing for the Satchel Paige All-Stars, working his way through the Negro Leagues and up to the Major Leagues.

“We toured all around the country [in] different places,” Atkinson said.

In 1960, he said, his coach told him the Philadelphia Phillies had offered him $3,000 for his contract. Satchel thought he was worth more.

But then he got drafted into the Army. When he got out, he went right to work and got married. The Negro League and his baseball career were now in the past.

“I think I gave it up a little too soon,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson’s story and those of many other Negro League players are part of a special exhibit at the Springhill Lake Recreation Center in Greenbelt.

The widow of Hall of Fame player Leon Day, Geraldine Day, was also at the event.

“These were men who loved baseball and who kept going, despite the racism that existed,” said Leeann Irwin, co-chair of the Greenbelt Black History and Culture committee.

The exhibit continues through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We never should forget where we’ve come from and how far we’ve progressed,” said Lois Rosado, co-chair of the Greenbelt Black History and Culture committee.