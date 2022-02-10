Alsobrooks files to run for reelection as Prince George’s County Executive

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks intends to lead the Maryland county a second time.

Alsobrooks filed paperwork Thursday to officially run for reelection. Her run is themed “Further Together,” which her campaign said comes from an African proverb she always quotes — “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Her focus, according to a news release, will be to “build on the strides that she has made in education, COVID-19 response, improving government services, making our communities safer, and expanding access to quality health care.”

There was chatter last year that Alsobrooks would make run for Maryland governor, but she dismissed those claims.

Alsobrooks has been county executive since 2018 and has been working in the county’s government since 1997.

People who are on the candidates’ list for Prince George’s County Executive as of Thursday include Alsobrooks and Democrats Leigh Bodden, Billy W. Bridges, Sherman R. Hardy and Moisette Tonya Sweat.