Teen girl charged with manslaughter in ‘accidental’ Prince George’s Co. shooting

A 15-year-old girl from District Heights has been charged with manslaughter following what police are calling an “accidental” shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

She will be charged as a juvenile in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy from Oxon Hill.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday, when Prince George’s County officers responded to the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive for a shooting, police said.

Officers found a teenage boy inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later, police said.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged.

A round then struck the 16-year-old, killing him, according to police. Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting was accidental, police said.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0004121.