Prince George’s Co. state’s attorney backs bill cracking down on ‘ghost guns’

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 10:28 PM

The top prosecutor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, wants a new law against ghost guns, which are untraceable firearms often bought online.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said a bill will be introduced in the General Assembly that would require the weapons to bear serial numbers so that they can be traced when used in crimes.

“These unserialized weapons that are considered ghost guns because there is really no way to trace the ownership, or where they came from, is a huge problem for law enforcement,” Braveboy said.

Last year’s General Assembly rejected a similar bill, but she’s hopeful that will be different this time around.

“We believe this is the year that this legislation will pass,” Braveboy said.

Typically, ghost guns, which are made of plastic, are sold in kits. They can also be made by 3D printers.

Braveboy said she is prepared to testify to the General Assembly that ghost guns are playing a growing role in the county’s violent crime.

“Last year, in 2021, there was about a 40% increase in the number of guns that were unserialized that were used on our streets,” Braveboy said.

