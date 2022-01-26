Mayor of Hyattsville dies as result of self-inflicted injury

The City of Hyattsville reported that the city's mayor died from an apparent self-inflicted injury on Jan. 25.

The city said Ward died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to the Mayor’s family,” a news release from the city said.

Ward first served as interim mayor for the city beginning in 2019, before being elected to the position in 2021.

Outpourings of grief filed in from friends, elected officials and members of the media who knew Ward.

Rep. Anthony Brown, who represents Maryland’s Fourth District, said on Twitter, “My heart is with Mayor Ward’s family and the people of Hyattsville after the loss of this dedicated, thoughtful and fiercely passionate public servant.”

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks extended her sympathies.

“We are so heartbroken and devastated to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward,” Alsobrooks said on Twitter. “Mayor Ward was an outstanding leader for the residents of Hyattsville and deeply loved his City.”

State Del. Nicole Williams (MD-22) also offered her condolences and shared her grief on Twitter, saying, “I am so sad to hear this news. Mayor Ward was more than just a municipal leader in my District, he was my friend. My heart is heavy right now. His partner and his children are in my prayers right now.”

State Del. Alonzo T. Washington (MD-22) said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and City of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward. Kevin was a wonderful friend, father, husband, and fierce advocate for the city’s residents. I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed.”

City Council Vice President Robert Croslin will serve as the city’s interim mayor.

The city said those in need of grief counseling or mental health support are encouraged to contact Community Crisis Services, Inc. by dialing 211 and pressing 1 or the Affiliated Sante Group crisis support line at 301-429-2185.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available at 1-800-273-8255 for those in crisis or who would like to help someone else.