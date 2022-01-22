Driver dies after two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-car collision at an intersection of Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County, Maryland.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-car collision at an intersection of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road. Both drivers were going eastbound on Farmington Road when one of the drivers rear-ended the other while going through the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Northbound Indian Head Highway was closed for several hours Saturday as police conducted an investigation into the crash, but has since reopened.