1 dead, 2 injured after crash on BW Parkway

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

January 9, 2022, 8:20 AM

A person is dead and two others injured after a crash involving three vehicles on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near the split to U.S. Route 50 in Maryland.

U.S. Park Police officers said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports the BW Parkway reopened around 8:30 a.m. between Md. Route 202 and Route 50 following a crash investigation. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact detectives by calling 202-610-7500 or emailing USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Below is a map of the area:

Andrew Alsbrooks

