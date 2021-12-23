HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Prince George’s County corrections suspends visits

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 23, 2021, 7:18 AM

The Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Maryland has suspended all nonlegal visits as a precautionary measure due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the area, according to a news release.

“The Department of Corrections is prioritizing the safety of its inmates, employees and community with this decision,” a news release said.

Arrangements have been made for noncontact legal visits to be done remotely, according to the release.

The department is limiting the number of people entering the facility and has closed the drug laboratory.

The department is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all inmates who want it, the release said.

