Prince George’s Co. parks cancel public events, closes most facilities through mid-January

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 8:40 AM

Public events and programs as well as most park facilities in Prince George’s County will be closed beginning Wednesday through Jan. 18 (Photo by Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation).

Public events and programs, as well as most park facilities, in Prince George’s County, Maryland will be closed beginning Wednesday through Jan. 18.

The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission and the county’s parks and recreation department announced the decision on Tuesday, saying that all parks and trails will remain open.

The closures are part of the department’s COVID-19 response. Face coverings are required in the parks.

The special election voting center at the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex will remain open and previously scheduled rentals will be honored.

The Festival of Lights will remain open through Jan. 2.

The department said in a release that it will reassess the status prior to reopening in mid-January.

