Laurel announces free COVID-19 tests starting Monday

The City of Laurel, Maryland, will start the new year off by offering free COVID-19 testing options during the first week of January.

The free coronavirus tests will be available at the Laurel Medical Mart & Mini Clinic on 14402 Baltimore Ave.

In a statement, the city said that the free tests will be available between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city said that walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 301-604-8000 and select option 2 or go online to register for an appointment.