CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Laurel announces free COVID-19…

Laurel announces free COVID-19 tests starting Monday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 4:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The City of Laurel, Maryland, will start the new year off by offering free COVID-19 testing options during the first week of January.

The free coronavirus tests will be available at the Laurel Medical Mart & Mini Clinic on 14402 Baltimore Ave.

In a statement, the city said that the free tests will be available between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city said that walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 301-604-8000 and select option 2 or go online to register for an appointment.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up