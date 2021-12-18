Hyattsville holds annual ‘shop with a cop’ for 80 children

The City of Hyattsville Police Department's annual holiday "shop with a cop" looked a little different this year as officers shopped for presents for 80 local children.

On Saturday morning, police officers started the day with a tour through the city starting at Driskell Park and ending at Target at the Mall at Prince George’s.

Santa Claus led the procession, with police vehicles on full display, activating lights and sirens as they drove west along Hamilton Street to Queens Chapel Road and northeast to East-West Highway, according to the police department.

Officers then shopped for 80 children who have already filled out a wish list. After the shopping trip, the officers will report to pre-selected schools where the children will be waiting to receive their gifts.

School staff selected the children who are participating this year.

The “shop with a cop” event collected more than $8,000 in donations to purchase gifts for the children.

The City of Hyattsville Police Department has been hosting the event since 2003 when 13 children were the first recipients of the donated gifts.