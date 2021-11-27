Woman dies after crashing car into tree in Prince George’s Co.

A woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Forestville, Maryland, on Thursday, Prince George's County police said.

Lakina Jackson, 32, of District Heights was driving southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue near Forestville Road when she crashed, according to police.

Police said they responded to the single-car crash around 5:30 a.m. Jackson, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown what caused her car to strike a tree, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at (301) 731-4422 or, if they wish to be anonymous, call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0054728.

A map of the crash scene can be seen below: