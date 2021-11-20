Turn in an unwanted gun for gift card in Prince George’s Co. Maryland

To tackle gun violence in Prince George's County, Maryland, the police department is partnering with some of the county's notable churches to host a gun turn-in program on Saturday.

The “Gift Cards for Guns” event will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro.

Participants can trade in guns anonymously, in any condition, for a gift card of up to $175.

Police partnered with the First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Zion Church for the event.

Those turning in guns should drive up to the collection site with the unloaded gun in the car’s trunk. A uniformed officer will then give them instructions.

Depending on the type of gun, gift cards could be $75, $125 or $175.

Unwanted ammunition, BB and pellet guns can be dropped off at the event but aren’t eligible for a gift card.

The program is hosted in Parking Lot B at the church.