Task force to reform Prince George’s Co. school board hosts its first meeting

A 14-member task force that could bring reforms to the embattled Prince George's County School Board held an introductory online meeting Wednesday night.

The task force was formed by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to study the public school system’s governance structure.

For decades, Alsobrooks said, various configurations of the school board, including the current hybrid model of both appointed and elected members, have not served the best interests of students, teachers and the school system as a whole.

As the current school board has been racked by divisions and infighting, members of the new task force have been eager to get to work.

Dr. Sean Coleman, chairman of the new task force and associate professor in the Department of Educational Studies and Leadership at Bowie State University, told his colleagues he is ready.

“I’m excited about getting my hands dirty with you, figuratively not literally… Looking at best practices locally as well as nationally,” Coleman said.

The task force includes parents and members from the fields of education, business, labor and the faith community.

“I think we really have to get on this and get this board straightened out once and for all,” said Doris Reed, executive director of the Association of Supervisory and Administrative School Personnel.

“We’ve been doing too much back-and-forth for too many years. It has to be fixed. We have to serve our children.”

The board has scheduled its first official working session for next Wednesday. A few weeks later, on Dec. 8, an open hearing will be held where members of the public will be invited to speak and share their concerns and ideas.