Prince George’s Co. police: Off-duty officer accidentally shot herself responding to reported crime

An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer who was alerted by a friend that “some time of crime was in progress” in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon, accidentally shot herself when responding as she went to retrieve her firearm, police said

Police Chief Malik Aziz said the officer has been with the department for about one year and is with the Bureau of Patrol.

As of Wednesday evening, the officer was in stable condition after undergoing a “very serious surgery,” Aziz said at a news conference

“Our main focus is our officer and her quick recovery,” Aziz said.

The police chief said the officer was talking to a friend at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday when she was alerted to a crime in progress at a home in the 3100 block of Squire Road in Upper Marlboro.

Aziz said police are still investigating, but that the crime could be a robbery.

The officer was in the area and notified 911 in order to get additional officers to respond to the location as well.

Aziz said the officer followed her training in calling 911 for backup.

“That is exactly what we train officers to do, and to take those kinds of precautions,” Aziz said.

He said police are still trying to locate a suspect in the possible robbery and that they may be looking for a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Police are still interviewing witnesses, and Aziz said he hasn’t yet had an opportunity to speak with the officer.

Police officers in the county are required to carry their service weapons at all times, the chief said.

“We don’t stop being police officers when we’re off-duty. We don’t have that kind of luxury. So we have to protect ourselves and be armed in case things like this happen.”