THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. man…

Prince George’s Co. man sentenced in $158K pit bull scam

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland man is facing prison time for a scheme to sell pit bull puppies that buyers said they never got.

Fonjeck Eric Azoh, 42, of Mount Rainier, pleaded guilty in August to a wire fraud charge. He was arrested last January and remained in custody throughout his trial and sentencing.

Prosecutors said that between January 2018 and October 2020, Azoh advertised the sale of the puppies using various websites. They said that Azoh did not intend to provide the puppies and directed victims to send money to him through various money transfer businesses.

He duped more than 100 victims nationwide out of over $158,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

In addition to 30 months in prison, Azoh must pay $158,000 in restitution. He also forfeited $67,000 that law enforcement seized while investigating the crime and must pay an additional $92,000.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

'Model diplomats': State Dept. honors Foreign Service families' volunteer work overseas

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up