Police: 3 suspects sought in shooting, carjacking in Greenbelt

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, are looking for three men they believe shot and wounded a man and carjacked another person at gunpoint in the very early hours of Sunday, police said.

Police said they got a call around 12:20 a.m. about a shooting that took place in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court. When officers got to the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

About an hour later, police got a call from an individual who said they were carjacked at gunpoint by three men in the 8300 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway. A white Toyota Prius with Maryland plates (#3DX4255) was taken.

Police said they believe the two incidents are linked, and that the same group of suspects committed both crimes.

The three men are described as Black, wearing hoodies, dark pants and black masks. One suspect was described as being heavy set, and the other two were described as tall and skinny.

Those with information about the case are being asked to call Greenbelt police at 301-474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.