HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police: 3 suspects sought…

Police: 3 suspects sought in shooting, carjacking in Greenbelt

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 28, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, are looking for three men they believe shot and wounded a man and carjacked another person at gunpoint in the very early hours of Sunday, police said.

Police said they got a call around 12:20 a.m. about a shooting that took place in the 6100 block of Breezewood Court. When officers got to the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

About an hour later, police got a call from an individual who said they were carjacked at gunpoint by three men in the 8300 block of Greenbelt Station Parkway. A white Toyota Prius with Maryland plates (#3DX4255) was taken.

Police said they believe the two incidents are linked, and that the same group of suspects committed both crimes.

The three men are described as Black, wearing hoodies, dark pants and black masks. One suspect was described as being heavy set, and the other two were described as tall and skinny.

Those with information about the case are being asked to call Greenbelt police at 301-474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up